Trump and ex-"First Buddy" Elon Musk appear to reconcile at Charlie Kirk memorial: "For Charlie"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently had a reunion with his former "First Buddy" Elon Musk, but appeared dismiss the idea that they have buried the hatchet when asked about it later.
On Sunday, Trump and his MAGA allies held a massive memorial event to honor right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot while hosting a debate event at a university in Utah earlier this month.
During the event, Trump was spotted sitting and speaking with Musk. At one point, they are even seen shaking hands.
The billionaire shared an X post of a photo of him with the president, along with the caption, "For Charlie," which was later reshared by the White House X account.
Then, on Air Force One heading back to DC, Trump was asked about how some are saying Kirk "brought you and Elon together" – but the president appeared to dismiss the notion.
"Well, Elon came over and said hello. And, no, it's nothing to do with that. It was – I thought it was nice," Trump said.
"Had a little conversation. We had a very good relationship. But it was nicer that he came," he added.
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's falling out explained
When Trump was first re-elected, he brought Musk, who gave millions to Trump's campaign, into his administration as one of his top advisors and head of the Department of Government Efficiency.
After Musk expressed disagreement with Trump's "One, Big Beautiful Bill," the two got into a public spat that came to a climax when Musk shared an X post accusing Trump of refusing to release the files on notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein because the president is actually listed in them.
During an interview with Fox News back in June, Kirk shared his hopes that Trump and Musk would "reconcile at some point," adding, "Deep down, I'd like to believe they'd both like the same thing."
While Musk is no longer with the Trump administration, he has continued using his influence and X platform to push conspiracy theories and far-right talking points.
Cover photo: Collage: Patrick T. Fallon & Brendan Smialowski / AFP