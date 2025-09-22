Trump and ex-"First Buddy" Elon Musk appear to reconcile at Charlie Kirk memorial: "For Charlie"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently had a reunion with his former "First Buddy" Elon Musk , but appeared dismiss the idea that they have buried the hatchet when asked about it later.

Donald Trump (r.) appeared unimpressed after he was asked about his recent reunion with Elon Musk (l.) during a memorial event for the late Charlie Kirk. © Collage: Patrick T. Fallon & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Sunday, Trump and his MAGA allies held a massive memorial event to honor right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot while hosting a debate event at a university in Utah earlier this month.

During the event, Trump was spotted sitting and speaking with Musk. At one point, they are even seen shaking hands.

The billionaire shared an X post of a photo of him with the president, along with the caption, "For Charlie," which was later reshared by the White House X account.

Then, on Air Force One heading back to DC, Trump was asked about how some are saying Kirk "brought you and Elon together" – but the president appeared to dismiss the notion.

"Well, Elon came over and said hello. And, no, it's nothing to do with that. It was – I thought it was nice," Trump said.

"Had a little conversation. We had a very good relationship. But it was nicer that he came," he added.