Trump and MAGA allies push lies linking immigrants to New Orleans terror attack

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump and some of his most ardent MAGA allies have insisted that immigrants are to blame for the attacks that took place in the US on New Year's Day.

Donald Trump and several of his allies have been sharing unfounded claims that immigrants are behind two recent terror attacks in the US. © Collage: RICHARD PIERRIN / AFP, Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & Jim WATSON / AFP

In a Truth Social post shared on Wednesday, Trump lamented "criminals coming in" from other countries and argued that because of them, crime in the US is "at a level that nobody has ever seen before."

Trump's comments came minutes after Fox News reported on a terror attack in New Orleans on Wednesday, where a man – who was eventually identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar – drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people, killing more than a dozen people.

Fox News originally reported that the suspect's truck crossed the US border in Eagle Pass, Texas, "two days ago," leading its right-wing base to believe the suspect was an immigrant.

Though it has now been confirmed that Jabbar was a US citizen and Army veteran and Fox News has retracted the false information, Trump continued to push messages of fear.

In one follow-up post shared on Thursday, he said America is "a disaster" and "a laughing stock all over the World!" and claimed the country is "breaking down" due to a "violent erosion of safety."

In another, he warned that President Joe Biden's "open borders policy" will cause "Radical Islamic Terrorism" to become "worse than ever imagined."