Trump and other Republicans target Biden over Hamas attacks in Israel

Washington DC - The surprise Hamas assault on Israel has opened up a new front in the 2024 presidential election campaign as Donald Trump and other Republican candidates accuse President Joe Biden of being soft in his defense of Israel and in his handling of Iran.

"I think this is a great opportunity for our candidates to contrast where Republicans have stood with Israel – time and time again – and Joe Biden has been weak," Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, said Saturday on Fox News.



Trump, meanwhile, used the stunning attack to target Biden.



"The Israeli attack was made because we are perceived as weak and ineffective and with a very weak leader," he said. In a statement released by his campaign, the former president also suggested the Hamas operation was directly caused by the Biden administration.

Other Republican presidential hopefuls, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former vice president Mike Pence, also dismissed Biden as weak.