Trump and White House sign long-stalled deal to begin transfer of power

Washington DC - US President-elect Donald Trump 's transition team said Monday it had signed a long-stalled memorandum of understanding with the White House to pave the way for the Republican to take office in January.

US President Joe Biden (l.) meets with US President-elect Donald Trump (r.) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2024. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The team had repeatedly signaled its intention to sign agreements with President Joe Biden's administration – which traditionally involve accepting limits on private fundraising in exchange for federal cash – but missed September and October deadlines.

The transition team's statement said it would be relying on private US-based donors that it would disclose publicly rather than burning through taxpayers' cash, accepting foreign money, or using government buildings and technology.

An "existing ethics plan" will provide guidance on propriety – although it has not yet been made public – and the transition "will not require additional government and bureaucratic oversight," it said.

"This engagement allows our intended cabinet nominees to begin critical preparations, including the deployment of landing teams to every department and agency, and complete the orderly transition of power," Susie Wiles, the incoming White House chief of staff, said in a statement.