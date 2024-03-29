Trump gives Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign his seal of approval: "Great for MAGA!"

Donald Trump recently attacked his presidential challenger Robert Kennedy Jr. for being "liberal", which he believes will be "great for MAGA" in November. © Collage: THOS ROBINSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Early Wednesday morning, Trump took his Truth Social platform to share a rant about RFK Jr., which he described as "the most Radical Left Candidate in the race, by far."

"I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America," Trump wrote.

He went on to criticize Nicole Shanahan, RFK's running mate, for being "even more 'liberal' than him, if that's possible."

"Kennedy is a Radical Left Democrat, and always will be!!!" Trump exclaimed. "It's great for MAGA, but the Communists will make it very hard for him to get on the Ballot. Expect him, and her, to be indicted any day now, probably for Environmental Fraud!

"He is Crooked Joe Biden's Political Opponent, not mine," he added. "I love that he is running!"