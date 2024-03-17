Has Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found his running mate?
Los Angeles, California - Rumors have been swirling about whom presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will choose to be his running mate, and it looks like his choice may come as a surprise to everyone.
According to Mediaite, RFK Jr. is planning to select Nicole Shanahan as his running mate for his Independent presidential campaign.
A source close to the campaign said Kennedy and Shanahan "align on numerous issues" and noted that the campaign seeks a running mate that can help finance their ballot access initiatives, as Kennedy has struggled to get on the ballot in certain states.
"She might be infusing millions of dollars into the campaign to help fund the ballot initiative, which makes her attractive financially; however, she lacks the qualifications to actually do the job," the source added.
Shanahan, who has previously contributed to Kennedy's campaign, is a California-based attorney and entrepreneur who used to be married to Google co-founder Sergey Brinn. Shanahan and Brin split up in 2018 after she reportedly had an affair with billionaire Elon Musk.
She also helped fund Kennedy's controversial ad that aired during the Super Bowl.
Nicole Shanahan expected to be announced as RFK Jr.'s vice presidential nominee
Kennedy had initially been eyeing NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and pro wrestler Jesse Ventura as running mates.
While he has yet to announce the news, Kennedy's campaign has purchased the domains for www.kennedyshanahan.com and a donation page at pay.kennedyshanahan.com.
Kennedy's campaign is expected to officially announce his VP pick on March 26.
Cover photo: Collage: Gonzalo Marroquin & Jessica Kourkounis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP