Trump calls for Harris to be prosecuted in immigration rant corrected by Homeland Security

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has begun calling on his rival Kamala Harris to be impeached and prosecuted for largely made-up immigration policies.

On Sunday, the Republican candidate shared a lengthy rant to his Truth Social platform, in which he claimed Harris and the "fake news" media are working together to "destroy our country."

"What Comrade Kamala Harris has done to our Country at the border by allowing 13,099 murderers to roam openly, and be free to kill, is the crime of the century," Trump claimed.

"They have already killed many people, and this is just the beginning," he continued.

"She should be IMPEACHED, PROSECUTED, or BOTH!"

Later that night, Trump, who was impeached twice during his own administration, repeated his call to action during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, telling the MAGA crowd that "hundreds of people have been murdered" because of her policies, and "thousands more will follow in rapid succession."

In his post, Trump was referencing statistics shared in a letter from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but an authority with the agency claims he has "misinterpreted" the information.