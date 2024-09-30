Trump calls for Harris to be prosecuted in immigration rant corrected by Homeland Security
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has begun calling on his rival Kamala Harris to be impeached and prosecuted for largely made-up immigration policies.
On Sunday, the Republican candidate shared a lengthy rant to his Truth Social platform, in which he claimed Harris and the "fake news" media are working together to "destroy our country."
"What Comrade Kamala Harris has done to our Country at the border by allowing 13,099 murderers to roam openly, and be free to kill, is the crime of the century," Trump claimed.
"They have already killed many people, and this is just the beginning," he continued.
"She should be IMPEACHED, PROSECUTED, or BOTH!"
Later that night, Trump, who was impeached twice during his own administration, repeated his call to action during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, telling the MAGA crowd that "hundreds of people have been murdered" because of her policies, and "thousands more will follow in rapid succession."
In his post, Trump was referencing statistics shared in a letter from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but an authority with the agency claims he has "misinterpreted" the information.
Donald Trump and Republicans skew stats to further their narrative
In the letter, which was sent to Republican Representative Tony Gonzalez of Texas, ICE reported there were 425,431 people with convictions found on the non-detained docket as of July 21, 2024, which includes 13,099 with homicide convictions.
Trump and other notable Republicans have since used the stats to support their demands for extreme immigration policies and mass deportation, which the former president has vowed to enact on day one if he wins re-election.
But a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, recently told CNN that the information is being skewed.
"The data in this letter is being misinterpreted," the spokesperson explained. "The data goes back decades – it includes individuals who entered the country over the past 40 years or more, the vast majority of whose custody determination was made long before this Administration.
It also includes many who are under the jurisdiction or currently incarcerated by federal, state, or local law enforcement partners," they added.
Trump has ramped up his immigration rhetoric in recent weeks by pushing misinformation, such as insisting Harris is the border czar, which she is not, and conspiracy theories, including the racist lies about migrants eating pets.
During a rally on Saturday night, Trump insulted Harris for recently visiting the southern border, telling his fans, "Joe Biden became mentally impaired; Kamala was born that way."
Cover photo: Collage: RONDA CHURCHILL & Nicholas Kamm / AFP