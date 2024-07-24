Trump campaign files complaint to block Harris from receiving Biden funds

Washington DC - The campaign for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is trying to block Kamala Harris from receiving Joe Biden 's fundraising haul if she becomes the Democratic candidate.

Donald Trump's (r.) presidential campaign has filed a complaint that seeks to block Kamala Harris (l.) from receiving funds Joe Biden raised before dropping out. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, Trump campaign general counsel David Warrington filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, describing Harris receiving the funds as a "thinly veiled... excessive contribution" between the candidates.

"Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million dollar heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash – a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended," the complaint states.

Their effort comes as the Democratic Party scrambles to replace Biden as their nominee after the president announced that he would no longer seek re-election this year.

Biden quickly endorsed Harris, who recently received the necessary delegates needed to secure the nomination. Harris has also raised over $100 million and was found to be leading Trump in a recent poll.

The FEC is not expected to address the complaint before the general election in November.