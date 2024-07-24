Kamala Harris gets boost from new poll in latest setback for Trump

Washington DC - Kamala Harris is narrowly beating Donald Trump in a national presidential poll released Tuesday, one of the first conducted since President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign.

Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by two percentage points in the newly-released Reuters/Ipsos national presidential poll. © Collage: REUTERS

Harris holds a two-point lead over Trump, 44% to 42%, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll. It was conducted in the two days after Biden announced Sunday he was dropping out of the race and endorsing his vice president.



In the previous week's poll, the two were tied at 44%.

Harris, the overwhelming frontrunner for the Democratic nomination who is raking in endorsements and donations as well as pledged delegates, narrowly trails Republican Trump in another survey also released Tuesday.

Both results are within the polls' margins of error.

The new surveys followed both the Republican National Convention, where Trump formally accepted the party's presidential nomination, and Biden's leaving the race.

The vice president's performance in the polls, bolstered by the excitement among Democratic voters about the shakeup in the race, shows her apparently neutralizing the bounce that a nominee gets in the days after their party's nominating convention.

She has also hit the ground running on the campaign trail, taking aim at Trump in an exuberant Milwaukee rally on Tuesday.