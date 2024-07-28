Trump campaign questions why suspicious person alert wasn't passed along at rally shooting

Washington DC - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his campaign are questioning why they were not alerted about suspicious activity at his recent Pennsylvania rally, where he was later wounded by a gunman.

According to The Washington Post, members of Trump's personal Secret Service security detail and his top advisors have privately expressed concerns that they were not notified that security at the rally had been tracking a suspicious person prior to the shooting.

During a recent campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a lone gunman opened fire, wounding Trump and two others and killing one bystander.

The Secret Service has faced backlash over "security lapses" during the event, which are believed to have led to the shooting. The pressure resulted in the agency's director resigning last week.

It has since been revealed that Thomas Crooks, the alleged gunman, was being surveilled for nearly 30 minutes prior to the shooting.

The incident ignited countless conspiracy theories on social media, with some MAGA Republicans sowing doubt about what happened, and pushing claims that Democrats were behind it.