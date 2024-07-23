MTG claims Secret Service was "complicit" in "conspiracy to kill President Trump"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has pushed the conspiracy theory that the Secret Service was in on a "conspiracy" to kill former President Donald Trump.
On Monday, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle sat for a hearing on Capitol Hill, where members of The House Oversight Committee grilled her over her agencies' "security lapses" during Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, where a gunman opened fire, wounding the former president and two others, and killing one bystander.
During the proceeding, MTG shared a post on social media, calling for Cheatle to resign and accusing her of "covering it all up."
"She may be more than incompetent," Greene added. "She may be complicit."
When Greene took the floor, she aggressively pressed Cheatle, specifically on how Thomas Matthew Crooks, the alleged shooter, was not considered a threat, though the agency was warned about him leading up to the shooting.
"Was there a stand-down order, Ms. Cheatle?" Greene asked. "Was there a conspiracy to kill President Trump?!"
Marjorie Taylor Greene loves a good conspiracy theory
Since she was elected to Congress in 2021, MTG has garnered a reputation for being one of the most staunch and vocal MAGA Republicans in the House.
She has also become well known for her aggressive political tactics, constantly feuding with her colleagues, and strong affinity for conspiracy theories.
A day after the shooting, Greene said in a social media post that the incident "reeks of something a lot more sinister and bigger."
In an interview that same day, she claimed, "The Democrat party is flat-out evil, and yesterday they tried to murder President Trump."
During the hearing on Monday, Cheatle said that she takes "full responsibility" for her agency's failures but rejected a wave of bipartisan calls for her resignation.
In an interview after the hearing, Greene claimed that "people are questioning" whether Cheatle is "involved" in the assassination attempt and called on her to be "fired."
