MTG claims Secret Service was "complicit" in "conspiracy to kill President Trump"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has pushed the conspiracy theory that the Secret Service was in on a "conspiracy" to kill former President Donald Trump .

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene recently accused the director of the Secret Service of being involved in a "conspiracy" to kill Donald Trump. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Monday, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle sat for a hearing on Capitol Hill, where members of The House Oversight Committee grilled her over her agencies' "security lapses" during Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, where a gunman opened fire, wounding the former president and two others, and killing one bystander.

During the proceeding, MTG shared a post on social media, calling for Cheatle to resign and accusing her of "covering it all up."

"She may be more than incompetent," Greene added. "She may be complicit."

When Greene took the floor, she aggressively pressed Cheatle, specifically on how Thomas Matthew Crooks, the alleged shooter, was not considered a threat, though the agency was warned about him leading up to the shooting.

"Was there a stand-down order, Ms. Cheatle?" Greene asked. "Was there a conspiracy to kill President Trump?!"