Trump celebrates 20th wedding anniversary by praising Melania on social media

Washington DC - Donald Trump and Melania Trump recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, and the president showed his love by showering her with praise on social media.

President Donald Trump (l.) recently celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary by sharing social media posts praising his wife and First Lady Melania Trump (r.) © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, Trump posted on X about sharing the special day with "my beautiful wife and our incredible first lady."

"You're an extraordinary wife and a wonderful mother," Trump wrote. "Happy anniversary, FLOTUS!"

He also dropped several photos on his Truth Social page that were originally shared by other users.

The couple met in New York City in 1998. In a 2005 interview that took place four months after their wedding, Trump claimed that he had arranged to meet another supermodel at a nightclub, but Melania caught his eye instead.

"I said, 'Forget about her, who's the one on the left?'" he laughingly recalled.

In the last few years, their relationship was rocked with controversy as Trump faced countless allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity as well as wide criticism for his extreme political rhetoric, which has forced Melania into the position of defending him.

After the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021, Melania avoided the public eye for some time, leading many to speculate about the state of their relationship. But late in his 2024 campaign, she reappeared to quietly support him, and promote the release of her memoir.