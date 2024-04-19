Melania Trump calls for Americans to "unite" as Donald fights for re-election

Palm Beach, Florida - Former first lady Melania Trump is now trying to "unite" the country as her husband, Donald Trump , fights desperately to get re-elected as president.

In her first ever interview of 2024, Melania Trump on Friday called for the country to "united" as her husband fights to be re-elected. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Melania stressed the importance of the country coming together ahead of the general elections in November, where her husband will once again face off with Democratic President Joe Biden.

"We must unite in our effort to establish a society where equality is the everyday experience of every American," she explained.

"Individual freedom provides a unifying set of principles and ultimately establishes our American way.

"Together, we must nourish and safeguard the seeds of liberty," she continued, "because, when successful, America blossoms into a magnificent place where everyone can practice their beliefs, share new ideas, and express individualism – this is when we are our best."

The interview came a day before Melania is scheduled to host a fundraising event at the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago home alongside the Log Cabin Republicans, a pro-LGBTQ+ conservative group she has had long ties with.

While Melania did not mention the event or her husband directly, Ric Grenell, a former Trump administration staffer who helped organize the event with her, told the outlet the Republican Party has grown "increasingly welcoming of gay conservatives over the last 20 years."

"The gay left continues to try and convince America's gays and lesbians that they don't have personal freedoms," Grenell argued. "It's absurd."