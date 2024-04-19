Melania Trump calls for Americans to "unite" as Donald fights for re-election
Palm Beach, Florida - Former first lady Melania Trump is now trying to "unite" the country as her husband, Donald Trump, fights desperately to get re-elected as president.
In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Melania stressed the importance of the country coming together ahead of the general elections in November, where her husband will once again face off with Democratic President Joe Biden.
"We must unite in our effort to establish a society where equality is the everyday experience of every American," she explained.
"Individual freedom provides a unifying set of principles and ultimately establishes our American way.
"Together, we must nourish and safeguard the seeds of liberty," she continued, "because, when successful, America blossoms into a magnificent place where everyone can practice their beliefs, share new ideas, and express individualism – this is when we are our best."
The interview came a day before Melania is scheduled to host a fundraising event at the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago home alongside the Log Cabin Republicans, a pro-LGBTQ+ conservative group she has had long ties with.
While Melania did not mention the event or her husband directly, Ric Grenell, a former Trump administration staffer who helped organize the event with her, told the outlet the Republican Party has grown "increasingly welcoming of gay conservatives over the last 20 years."
"The gay left continues to try and convince America's gays and lesbians that they don't have personal freedoms," Grenell argued. "It's absurd."
Is Melania Trump finally returning to the public eye?
Melania's remarks come as she has been noticeably absent from the public eye as her husband battles countless legal issues that threaten his campaign efforts.
Her comments are also starkly different from the often divisive rhetoric of her husband and other far-right politicians, who regularly rally against specific US demographics, such as minorities, migrants, and other groups seeking equality, and prefer to pitch a doom and gloom message about the state of the nation.
Donald Trump, in particular, has received heightened criticism in past months for his public comments. He has echoed Adolf Hitler when speaking about immigration, repeatedly insulted and demeaned his political rivals, and continues to sow distrust in the country's voting system by claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him.
The right has also been instrumental in opposing policies aimed at assisting underprivileged demographics and communities and fought aggressively against the legalization of same-sex marriage back in 2015.
The Fox News interview – the only one Melania has given this year – may be the first step in her long-promised return to politics.
Cover photo: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP