Melania Trump to sit down for first public interview in years ahead of memoir release

New York, New York - Melania Trump is scheduled to give her first interview in years this week as she continues to promote her upcoming memoir.

Former First Lady Melania Trump (r.) will sit down this week for her first interview in years to discuss her husband Donald Trump and her upcoming memoir. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to The Hill, Fox News anchor Ainsley Earhardt will be interviewing the former first lady, with the chat set to air on Thursday.

The two are expected to discuss Melania's memoir, the recent assassination attempts on her husband, Donald Trump, and Trump's strategy as the election in November quickly approaches.



The interview comes as Melania has been noticeably absent from the public eye and her husband's side as he runs for re-election since the January 6 Capitol riots.



In recent weeks, she has shared several brief video ads promoting her book, each addressing a particular personal issue of hers, such as her contempt for the media and her history in nude modeling.

Some of the clips have also addressed problems her husband has recently faced and even pushed some of his unfounded claims, leading some critics to speculate that she is slowly working her way back into the public eye to help him win re-election.