Stormy Daniels says it's time for Melania to dump Trump: "Checkmate, motherf**ker!"

New York, New York - Stormy Daniels, the adult film star at the center of Donald Trump 's historic hush money trial, recently explained why she believes it's time for his wife Melania to leave him.

Porn star Stormy Daniels (l.) says Melania Trump (r.) should leave her husband Donald Trump after he was convicted of 34 felonies in his hush money criminal trial. © Collage: IMAGO / CHROMORANGE & Newscom World

On Tuesday, The Mirror published a lengthy interview with Daniels where she was asked if the former first lady should "leave" Trump, to which she promptly responded, "Yeah."

When pressed on why, Daniels said, "He’s a convicted felon."

Her statement comes after a jury found him guilty on all 34 felony charges last week in a trial where he was accused of falsifying business records to hide hush money payments made to Daniels to "kill" her story of their alleged affair.

The judgment made him the first-ever former US president to be convicted of a crime.

Daniels went on to add that he has been "proven to be abusive" and noted he was "found liable for assault," referencing the jury's ruling in a separate defamation case brought forth by writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her.

At another point in the conversation, Daniels admitted her coming forward was not easy, describing it as "an orange stain that is going to be on me for a very long time," and "like a scarlet letter but worse."

But she didn't seem to have any regrets because, she explained, Trump has gone "unchecked until now, but checkmate motherf**ker!"