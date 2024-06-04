Stormy Daniels says it's time for Melania to dump Trump: "Checkmate, motherf**ker!"
New York, New York - Stormy Daniels, the adult film star at the center of Donald Trump's historic hush money trial, recently explained why she believes it's time for his wife Melania to leave him.
On Tuesday, The Mirror published a lengthy interview with Daniels where she was asked if the former first lady should "leave" Trump, to which she promptly responded, "Yeah."
When pressed on why, Daniels said, "He’s a convicted felon."
Her statement comes after a jury found him guilty on all 34 felony charges last week in a trial where he was accused of falsifying business records to hide hush money payments made to Daniels to "kill" her story of their alleged affair.
The judgment made him the first-ever former US president to be convicted of a crime.
Daniels went on to add that he has been "proven to be abusive" and noted he was "found liable for assault," referencing the jury's ruling in a separate defamation case brought forth by writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her.
At another point in the conversation, Daniels admitted her coming forward was not easy, describing it as "an orange stain that is going to be on me for a very long time," and "like a scarlet letter but worse."
But she didn't seem to have any regrets because, she explained, Trump has gone "unchecked until now, but checkmate motherf**ker!"
Where has Melania Trump been?
Since Trump announced his run for re-election in the 2024 presidential race, his wife Melania has been noticeably avoiding the public eye. She has refused to join him on the campaign trail, and has not attended any of the dates of the hush money trial, which her husband was required to attend as a criminal defendant.
Her absence has caused fervent speculation about the state of their relationship, especially as damning details about Trump's alleged affair with Daniels, and his extensive efforts to cover it up, came to light during the trial.
In his first interview after his conviction, Trump claimed Melania was "fine," but noted, "It's very hard for her [because] she has to read all this crap."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / CHROMORANGE & Newscom World