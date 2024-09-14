Trump claims Harris was given debate questions to help beat his "extraordinary genius"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has been accusing his Democratic rival Kamala Harris of cheating during their recent presidential debate.

On Saturday morning, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform suggesting Harris conspired with the network that hosted the debate earlier this week.

"ABC FAKE NEWS has been completely discredited, and is now under investigation. Did they give Comrade Kamala the questions?" the former president posited.

"It was 3 on 1, but they were mentally challenged people, against one person of extraordinary genius," he continued.

"It wasn't even close, as is now reflected in the polls. I WON THE DEBATE!"

Trump has repeated the accusation several times since the debate – and doesn't appear ready to move past it.