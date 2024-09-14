Trump claims Harris was given debate questions to help beat his "extraordinary genius"
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has been accusing his Democratic rival Kamala Harris of cheating during their recent presidential debate.
On Saturday morning, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform suggesting Harris conspired with the network that hosted the debate earlier this week.
"ABC FAKE NEWS has been completely discredited, and is now under investigation. Did they give Comrade Kamala the questions?" the former president posited.
"It was 3 on 1, but they were mentally challenged people, against one person of extraordinary genius," he continued.
"It wasn't even close, as is now reflected in the polls. I WON THE DEBATE!"
Trump has repeated the accusation several times since the debate – and doesn't appear ready to move past it.
Trump continues to claim he won debate against Harris
On Friday night, during a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump told the crowd that he had "heard [Harris] had something in the ear," referencing an unfounded conspiracy theory being pushed by his close ally Laura Loomer.
Despite the fact that his debate performance was panned by just about everyone, Trump has insisted that he won by a long shot.
In another post shared shortly before his cheating claim, Trump claimed Harris "had a very hard time... answering the simplest of questions," further describing her performance as "a real mess."
Cover photo: Collage: KENA BETANCUR & Jim WATSON / AFP