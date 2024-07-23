Trump challenges Kamala Harris to multiple debates: "It's very important"

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump now says that he is ready to debate Kamala Harris if she becomes the Democratic Party's nominee.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump (r.) said he was prepared to debate Kamala Harris if she is chosen to be the Democratic presidential candidate. © Collage: Jim Vondruska & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNBC, Trump held a conference call on Tuesday with the press, where he boldly declared, "Absolutely, I'd want to" debate Harris.

"I think if you're in the Democratic nominee or Republican nominee, you really have an obligation to debate. So, it's very important," Trump explained.

"I would be willing to do more than one debate, actually," he added.

Trump's comments come after President Joe Biden, who was his Democratic challenger, announced that he will no longer be seeking re-election.

The party will now need to decide how to choose a new candidate, but Harris, Biden's vice president, has now received the necessary delegates to secure the nomination.

Biden and Trump had previously agreed to debate on September 10, but on Monday, Trump floated the idea that that debate should take place on Fox News, where he is reported on more favorably, "rather than very biased" ABC News.