Will Donald Trump debate Kamala Harris?

Washington DC - Now that President Joe Biden is no longer seeking re-election, will Republican candidate Donald Trump agree to debate Vice President Kamala Harris if she takes his place?

In a recent social media post, Donald Trump (r.) speculated that he may soon debate Kamala Harris (l.) if she takes over as President Joe Biden steps down. © Collage: Almond NGAN / AFP & BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform about the prospect of debating Harris.

"My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC... sometime in September," Trump wrote.

"Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on Fox News, rather than very biased ABC," he added.

Trump's comments came after Biden announced that same day that he would not be seeking re-election, caving to mounting pressure from his fellow Democrats to drop out over concerns about his age and chances of beating Trump.

The president later endorsed Harris, who is in the best position to take on the thousands of delegate votes he won during the Democratic primaries earlier this year.