Biden takes shot at high drug prices with eye on 2024

Washington DC - President Joe Biden , who is campaigning for reelection with a heavy focus on easing voters' financial woes, on Tuesday launched a bid to lower the cost of certain prescription drugs – a move Big Pharma pledged to continue battling in court.

The administration of President Joe Biden has announced the first 10 prescription drugs for which Medicare will be able to negotiate the price. © REUTERS

"Millions of Americans are forced to choose between paying for medications they need to live, or paying for food, rent, and other basic necessities. Those days are ending," the Democratic president pledged in a statement.



Later, in a White House speech, Biden said pharmaceutical giants were "hoping the courts will do what Democrats in Congress wouldn't do: protect their exorbitant profits and keep negotiations from happening."

Using new powers under last year's Inflation Reduction Act, a major legislative package of energy transition policy and social reforms, the US government has chosen 10 drugs for which Medicare, the health insurance scheme for people over 65, will be able to negotiate the price.

Medicare has previously not been able to negotiate drug prices, which has resulted in US drug costs being higher than "any other major economy in the world," Biden said.

The United States pays on average 2.5 times more for prescription drugs than countries such as France, according to a study by the Rand Corporation.

According to the US government, senior citizens last year had to spend a total of $3.4 billion out of their own pockets to buy the 10 drugs targeted in the list, which include treatments for blood clots, diabetes, heart problems, psoriasis, and blood cancers.