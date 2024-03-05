Trump dominates North Dakota Republican caucus ahead of Super Tuesday

Bismarck, North Dakota - Donald Trump was the clear winner in the North Dakota Republican presidential caucus – just one day before Super Tuesday.

Donald Trump swept the North Dakota Republican presidential caucus on March 4, 2024, as he looks ahead to Super Tuesday. © REUTERS

Trump got 84.6% of the vote in North Dakota, securing all 29 of the state's delegates for the Republican National Convention.

His rival, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, took home just 14.1%.

The former president is the clear GOP frontrunner in 2024, sweeping previous contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the US Virgin Islands, South Carolina, Idaho, Michigan, and Missouri.

Haley has posted just one win so far in Washington DC.

The North Dakota contest came one day before Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the year for both the Republican and Democratic primaries.

This year, candidates will face off in 15 states, one territory, and in Democrats Abroad, in hopes of making a major stride toward their party's nomination.

It looks increasingly likely that Trump will once again be pitted against incumbent President Joe Biden in the general election on November 5. Both candidates are expected to see a significant boost to their delegate counts after Super Tuesday.