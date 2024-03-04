Nikki Haley posts first 2024 primary win in Washington DC

Washington DC - Nikki Haley won the Republican presidential primary in Washington DC on Sunday, scoring her first victory as she struggles to remain relevant in her underdog race against Donald Trump .

Haley's symbolic victory in the nation's capital comes just ahead a decisive day in the long US nominating process – Super Tuesday, in which 15 states and one territory vote.



Washington is a solidly Democratic town with a small number of registered Republicans. CNN, which was among outlets reporting that Haley won on Sunday, put it at just 22,000.

Haley took 63% of the votes in a primary held in just one place – a downtown hotel, according to Politico, which quoted Washington party officials.

In the 2020 election against Trump, then candidate Joe Biden won 92% of the votes in Washington.

The city has never produced a majority vote for a Republican presidential candidate.