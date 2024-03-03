Trump scores trifecta in huge surge ahead of Super Tuesday

Jefferson City, Missouri - Donald Trump on Saturday inched ahead in his quest to become the Republican Party's presidential nominee, winning internal party elections in the states of Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho, according to reports.

Donald Trump has now won every state nominating contest heading into Super Tuesday. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Does Trump have the Republican nomination on lock?

The former president has now won every state nominating contest heading into next week's Super Tuesday, when voters in 15 US states choose their preferred candidate for each party.

Trump has gained huge momentum in the race to capture the Republican nomination at the party convention in July, and Tuesday is expected to all but secure the result.

He is likely to face President Joe Biden in November elections, pitting the two for the second time since 2020.

The voting Saturday in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho were hybrid internal elections with differing rules, in some cases reflecting rifts and tensions despite Trump's formidable sway.