Trump doubles down on racist immigrant bashing with toxic speech at first post-debate rally

Tucson, Arizona - Donald Trump used his first campaign rally following his poor debate performance against Kamala Harris to double down on racist conspiracy theories.

In his first post-debate rally, Donald Trump repeated his false claims about Haitian immigrants eating pets, and warned of worst things to come. © REBECCA NOBLE / AFP

In a speech to a crowd of supporters at the Tucson Music Hall in Arizona, Trump again lied about Haitian immigrants stealing pets in Springfield, Ohio.

"Residents are reporting the migrants are walking off with the town's geese. They've taken the geese. You know where the geese are? In the park, in the lake" Trump said.

"And even walking off with their pets," he continued, in a mocking tone. "'My dog's been taken! My dog's gone!'"

"These people are the worst!" he added.

The Republican presidential candidate went on to say that he's "angry" about immigrants, many of which he claims are "criminals," being let into the country.

Trump said Springfield used to be "so beautiful," but now it is taken over by "illegal Haitian migrants."

"I'm angry about young American girls being raped and sodomized and murdered by savage criminal aliens," he spat, garnering loud applause from the crowd.