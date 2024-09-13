Trump doubles down on racist immigrant bashing with toxic speech at first post-debate rally
Tucson, Arizona - Donald Trump used his first campaign rally following his poor debate performance against Kamala Harris to double down on racist conspiracy theories.
In a speech to a crowd of supporters at the Tucson Music Hall in Arizona, Trump again lied about Haitian immigrants stealing pets in Springfield, Ohio.
"Residents are reporting the migrants are walking off with the town's geese. They've taken the geese. You know where the geese are? In the park, in the lake" Trump said.
"And even walking off with their pets," he continued, in a mocking tone. "'My dog's been taken! My dog's gone!'"
"These people are the worst!" he added.
The Republican presidential candidate went on to say that he's "angry" about immigrants, many of which he claims are "criminals," being let into the country.
Trump said Springfield used to be "so beautiful," but now it is taken over by "illegal Haitian migrants."
"I'm angry about young American girls being raped and sodomized and murdered by savage criminal aliens," he spat, garnering loud applause from the crowd.
Trump's racist rhetoric causes havoc in Springfield
In recent weeks, Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, have repeatedly pushed false narratives about Springfield's Haitian population, despite the fact that city officials and the city's mayor have publicly said there is "no evidence" to back claims of criminality.
Both also keep insisting that the Haitian migrants are "illegals," despite the fact that they are here legally due to their designation under Temporary Protected Status.
Haitian residents in Springfield have reportedly been feeling unsafe as the false claims continue to spread, so much so that some are considering moving.
Springfield was rocked by multiple bomb threats on Thursday, which led to City Hall being evacuated and closed for the day.
Cover photo: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP