Trump files another request to move hush money trial to federal courts

New York, New York - Donald Trump and his legal team are once again requesting his hush money trial be moved from state to federal courts.

In a court filing on Monday, Donald Trump and his attorneys once again requested his hush money trial be moved from state to federal courts. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Monday, Trump's attorneys submitted a filing with New York's US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, urging the court to overturn a lower court's decision to reject a request to have the case moved.

Trump's attorneys originally filed the request in August, citing the Supreme Court's ruling that former presidents enjoy broad immunity from criminal prosecution.

But District Court Judge Alvin Hellerstein refused it, arguing the Supreme Court's opinion is not relevant, as "the hush money payments were private, unofficial acts, outside the bounds of executive authority."



In the filing, Trump's attorneys described Hellerstein's ruling as "rushed" and "profoundly flawed" and asked for a chance to argue the case before a federal court instead.