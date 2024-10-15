Trump files another request to move hush money trial to federal courts
New York, New York - Donald Trump and his legal team are once again requesting his hush money trial be moved from state to federal courts.
On Monday, Trump's attorneys submitted a filing with New York's US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, urging the court to overturn a lower court's decision to reject a request to have the case moved.
Trump's attorneys originally filed the request in August, citing the Supreme Court's ruling that former presidents enjoy broad immunity from criminal prosecution.
But District Court Judge Alvin Hellerstein refused it, arguing the Supreme Court's opinion is not relevant, as "the hush money payments were private, unofficial acts, outside the bounds of executive authority."
In the filing, Trump's attorneys described Hellerstein's ruling as "rushed" and "profoundly flawed" and asked for a chance to argue the case before a federal court instead.
Trump scheduled to be sentenced after Election Day
Trump was convicted in May of 34 counts of doctoring business records to cover up hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to stop her from publishing her account of an alleged sexual encounter on the eve of the 2016 election.
He has tried countless times to have his charges dismissed, all of which have failed.
Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on November 26, but if his request is still outstanding, the judge will not be able to issue a judgement.
