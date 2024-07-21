Trump gives scathing response to Biden's shocking election withdrawal

Washington DC - Donald Trump had harsh words for President Joe Biden on Sunday after he announced that he was dropping out of the election and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic nominee.

Joe Biden was "not fit to run" and "is certainly not fit to serve" as president, his Republican rival Donald Trump said after the president said he was dropping out of the White House race.



"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was! ... We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on his Truth Social network shortly after Biden's announcement.

Donald Trump's campaign team further lashed into Vice President Kamala Harris after Joe Biden endorsed her to take his place atop the Democratic Party's presidential ticket, saying she would be "even worse" than the outgoing leader.

"Harris will be even worse for the people of our nation than Joe Biden. Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other's records, and there is no distance between the two," the campaign said in a statement.