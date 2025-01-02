Trump gives White House job to aide behind his "seriously viral" campaign stunts

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has announced that the campaign aide behind some of his most wild, and controversial, stunts will be joining his White House team.

Donald Trump recently announced that he is giving a White House job to the aid behind his most talked about moments on the campaign trail. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump shared that his deputy campaign manager, Justin Caporale, will now serve as "Executive Producer for Major Events and Public Appearances" in his upcoming administration.

The incoming president praised Caporale as the mastermind behind some of his most memorable moments on the campaign trail.

"Justin Caporale has been with me right from the beginning of a very incredible journey, helping to produce our Historic Rallies and Events, including the Republican National Convention, Madison Square Garden, McDonald's commercial, and even my seriously viral 'Garbage Truck ride,'" Trump wrote.

Caporale – who previously worked as an aide to Trump's wife for his unsuccessful 2020 election campaign – is no stranger to controversy himself.

According to NPR, he was reportedly involved in an incident that took place while Trump was visiting Arlington National Cemetery back in August, where campaign staffers allegedly got into a physical altercation with an official at the cemetery.