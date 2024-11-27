Trump Guitars hit with cease-and-desist letter in legal rumble with iconic company

Daphne, Alabama - A guitar company touting an endorsement by Donald Trump has become embroiled in a trademark dispute with a giant of the music instrument industry.

A company selling Donald Trump-branded guitars was sent a cease-and-desist letter by industry giant Gibson over an alleged trademark infringement. © Collage: gettrumpguitars.com

Trump Guitars, whose website boasts a picture of the president-elect holding a six-string, has received a "cease and desist" letter from the iconic Gibson, whose guitars have been favorites of musicians including Bob Dylan and Chuck Berry.

The letter warns the owner of Trump Guitars – Alabama-based company 16 Creative – that the design of their product "infringes upon Gibson's exclusive trademarks, particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape," according to Rolling Stone.

Trump Guitars, which says on its website it has "the ONLY guitar endorsed" by the incoming commander-in-chief, has already sold out of its Trump-autographed American Eagle electric guitar, which had a price tag of $11,500.

The company is also offering a "Presidential Series" in red, gold, or black, whose shape bears a striking resemblance to the Les Paul, but which has "DONALD J. TRUMP" inlaid on the fretboard.

However, the site notes: "The images shown are for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product."

There is also a disclaimer that the company is not in any way affiliated to Gibson Brands Inc.

The guitars, the site notes, are "manufactured by multiple providers and include parts/features that are both domestic and international."

It was not immediately clear if Trump Guitars would be affected by a proposed 25% blanket tariff the Republican says he intends to impose on products shipped from Mexico or Canada.

Trump is not shy about putting his name to an array of products unrelated to his core real estate empire.