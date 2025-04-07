Trump honors "legendary" Los Angeles Dodgers at White House visit

Washington DC- President Donald Trump paid tribute to the MLB World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Monday, praising the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts after what he described as a "legendary" season.

President Donald Trump (center r.) paid tribute to the MLB World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Monday. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Almost all of the star-studded Dodgers lineup, who clinched their eighth World Series crown in October with a 4-1 series defeat of the New York Yankees, were in attendance.

"I want to congratulate you on a legendary season, and I watched it very closely," Trump said in the East Room.

In a recap of the Dodgers' 2024 campaign, Trump highlighted the achievements of several players, notably Japanese superstar Ohtani, who became the first player in history ever to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.

"Only six players have made 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season but unanimous National League MVP Shohei Ohtani did something even more – became the first ever member of the 50/50 club," Trump said. "That's just incredible."

Trump also name-checked Dodgers shortstop Betts, the highest-profile African-American player in Major League Baseball.

Betts was present on Monday despite declining to attend a White House reception to mark the Boston Red Sox's 2018 World Series team during Trump's first term.