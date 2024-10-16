Trump in hot water with Leonard Cohen estate again as use of Hallelujah cover blasted as "blasphemy"

Oaks, Pennsylvania - Leonard Cohen’s estate has reportedly issued a cease and desist letter to Donald Trump after he used Rufus Wainwright’s cover of Hallelujah at a rally.

Donald Trump was warned not to use Leonard Cohen's music at his rally as Rufus Wainwright, who covered the song Hallelujah, also blasted him. © Collage: REUTERS &. Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Wainwright has also issued a statement saying he was "horrified" by his recording of the 1984 song being used at the "bizarre" town hall event.



The rally took place in Oaks, Pennsylvania, and saw the former president, who is running for a second term, stand in front of his supporters while nine songs were played through a sound system behind him.

"The song Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth," the Wainwright said. "I've been supremely honoured over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance."

The Canadian-American added: "Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy."

"Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath."

"And needless to say, I am all in for Kamala."