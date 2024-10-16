Trump in hot water with Leonard Cohen estate again as use of Hallelujah cover blasted as "blasphemy"
Oaks, Pennsylvania - Leonard Cohen’s estate has reportedly issued a cease and desist letter to Donald Trump after he used Rufus Wainwright’s cover of Hallelujah at a rally.
Wainwright has also issued a statement saying he was "horrified" by his recording of the 1984 song being used at the "bizarre" town hall event.
The rally took place in Oaks, Pennsylvania, and saw the former president, who is running for a second term, stand in front of his supporters while nine songs were played through a sound system behind him.
"The song Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth," the Wainwright said. "I've been supremely honoured over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance."
The Canadian-American added: "Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy."
"Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath."
"And needless to say, I am all in for Kamala."
Leonard Cohen estate has history with Trump
At the bottom of his statement, Wainwright confirmed: "The publishing company for the Leonard Cohen estate has sent the Trump campaign a cease and desist letter."
It's not the first time Cohen’s estate has warned Trump not to use the song. They confirmed they would be taking legal action in 2020, when the then-president used it twice during the Republican National Convention
The estate said they had initially denied a request to use the song at the convention.
Other artists who have taken action after Trump used their music include The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, ABBA, and Celine Dion, while Linkin Park issued a cease and desist order after the band’s song, In The End, appeared in a video supporting the then-president.
