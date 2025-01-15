Trump incoming presidency highlights rift between Europe and rest of world, new poll finds

Brussels, Belgium - Europeans may be fretting about president-elect Donald Trump return to the White House, but a new poll suggests that the rest of the world doesn't share their fears.

A recent poll found that Europe and South Korea view Donald Trump's upcoming term negatively, but most of the rest of the world disagrees. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

On Wednesday, the European Council on Foreign Relations published findings from a recent survey, which polled over 28,500 people across 24 countries in November, right after Trump beat Democrat Kamala Harris.

The survey found that though "anxiety is widespread" among Europeans, and other US allies including South Korea and Switzerland feel similarly, most other countries in the world "feel either relaxed or actively positive" about a second Trump term.

Those countries ready to welcome him with open arms include China, Russia, Brazil, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.

The country that expressed the most support was India, in which over 80% of those polled said he will be good for their country, the US, and "peace in the world."

Trump has vowed to impose tariffs on some of the main trade partners of the US, including Mexico and Canada, while threatening to annex Greenland and the Panama Canal. He has also promised to end Russia's war on Ukraine, but has given little detail on how he plans to do it.