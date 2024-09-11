Trump initiates handshake with Harris at 9/11 memorial after debate fight night

New York, New York - Donald Trump and Kamala Harris attended a memorial service for the September 11 terrorist attacks on Wednesday, where they came face-to-face for the first time after their recent debate.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump (second from r.) and Kamala Harris (l.) came face-to-face for the first time following their tense presidential debate from the night before. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a clip of the moment, Harris is seen chatting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as President Joe Biden stands nearby, while Trump is only a few feet away with his running mate, JD Vance, and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.



Bloomberg then taps Harris on the shoulder to get her attention for Trump, who leans in to shake her hand as the two exchange indistinct words.

The exchange came less than 12 hours after the two participated in a heated debate in Philadelphia, which started off particularly tense.

As both candidates walked on stage, Trump shuffled directly to his podium, while Harris approached the center to give him the customary opening handshake.