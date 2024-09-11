Trump initiates handshake with Harris at 9/11 memorial after debate fight night
New York, New York - Donald Trump and Kamala Harris attended a memorial service for the September 11 terrorist attacks on Wednesday, where they came face-to-face for the first time after their recent debate.
In a clip of the moment, Harris is seen chatting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as President Joe Biden stands nearby, while Trump is only a few feet away with his running mate, JD Vance, and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Bloomberg then taps Harris on the shoulder to get her attention for Trump, who leans in to shake her hand as the two exchange indistinct words.
The exchange came less than 12 hours after the two participated in a heated debate in Philadelphia, which started off particularly tense.
As both candidates walked on stage, Trump shuffled directly to his podium, while Harris approached the center to give him the customary opening handshake.
Harris went out of her way to shake Trump's hand at debate
After quickly noticing Trump was not going to meet her halfway, Harris approached his podium, gave him a firm handshake, and introduced herself, as it was the first time they had ever met in person.
The move was praised by many as a strong "power" move that set the tone for the debate – and it seems Trump now wanted to make such a move himself.
Following the debate, Harris challenged Trump to another, but the former president argued he shouldn't have to debate her again because "she lost" – despite most critics on both sides of the aisle claiming otherwise.
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP