Trump makes surprising switch-up in federal suit over Iowa election poll

Des Moines, Iowa - President Donald Trump on Monday dropped a federal lawsuit over an Iowa poll that wrongly forecast he would lose the midwestern state in November's election, but refiled it in a state court.

A lawyer for Trump informed a federal court in Iowa that the president was seeking dismissal of the case against renowned pollster Ann Selzer, her former employer the Des Moines Register, and the newspaper's parent company, Gannett.

No reason was given for the decision, but the suit was refiled just hours later in an Iowa district court.

The Des Moines Register noted that Trump's move comes a day before a new law takes effect in Iowa that could have harmed the president's case.

The law, which does not apply to lawsuits filed before Tuesday, is intended to curb cases that threaten an expensive legal fight and intimidate a news organization, the newspaper said.

"The Des Moines Register will continue to resist President Trump's litigation gamesmanship and believes that regardless of the forum it will be successful in defending its rights under the First Amendment," Des Moines Register spokesperson Lark-Marie Anton said in a statement.