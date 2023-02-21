Donald Trump rips on DeSantis and Haley at President's Day rally: "Hit your enemy early"

West Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump gave a big President's Day speech, where he laid out what he described as his "common sense agenda."

Former president Donald Trump gave a speech on President's Day in West Palm Beach, Florida, to a group of hundreds of supporters. © Giorgio VIERA / AFP

The event took place on Monday night at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel in Florida, with a long line of Trump supporters wrapped around the property anxiously waiting to see the former commander-in-chief.

"The 2024 election is our one chance to save our country, and we need a leader who is ready to do that on day one," the former president told the crowd. "I wonder who that may be."

The event was hosted by Club 45, a corporation started by Trump supporters who seek to help his re-election efforts. Named after Trump being the 45th president, the group announced on Monday they are changing their name to Club 47 to show just how down with the Don they are.

Trump spoke for over an hour, dishing out all his classic MAGA hits, from his disdain for immigrants to how Democrats are destroying America.

He claimed America under current President Joe Biden has become more "communist" and "Marxist," concepts considered kryptonite to right-wingers.

He also hit on transgender athletes, stating, "We will keep men the hell out of women's sports!" which was met with an eruption of cheers.



Trump even asserted that "Putin never, ever would have gone into Ukraine if I were president."

And Trump, of course, couldn't help but take a few digs at some of his rivals in the upcoming Republican primaries.