Trump posts long rant about hush money trial gag order: "Give me liberty, or give me death!"

New York, New York - After an embarrassing day in court in his historic hush money trial, Donald Trump took to social media Wednesday morning to vent his frustration.

Former President Donald Trump recently lambasted his hush money criminal trial and the gag order he claims is violating his free speech rights. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Trump went off on his Truth Social platform, doing his best to criticize those involved without violating a gag order, which aimed to keep him from publicly attacking witnesses.

"It is a really bad feeling to have your Constitutional Right to Free Speech, such a big part of life in our Country, so unfairly taken from you, especially when all of the sleazebags, lowlifes, and grifters that you oppose are allowed to say absolutely anything that they want," Trump wrote.

"It is hard to sit back and listen to lies and false statements be made against you knowing that if you respond, even in the most modest fashion, you are told by a Corrupt and Highly Conflicted Judge that you will be PUT IN PRISON, maybe for a long period of time," he continued.

"This Fascist mindset is all coming from DC," he added. "It is a sophisticated hit job on Crooked [President] Joe Biden's Political Opponent, ME!"

He went on to claim that "thugs" are using the order to attack the Republican Party and the country, adding, "Give me liberty, or give me death!"