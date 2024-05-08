Trump posts long rant about hush money trial gag order: "Give me liberty, or give me death!"
New York, New York - After an embarrassing day in court in his historic hush money trial, Donald Trump took to social media Wednesday morning to vent his frustration.
Trump went off on his Truth Social platform, doing his best to criticize those involved without violating a gag order, which aimed to keep him from publicly attacking witnesses.
"It is a really bad feeling to have your Constitutional Right to Free Speech, such a big part of life in our Country, so unfairly taken from you, especially when all of the sleazebags, lowlifes, and grifters that you oppose are allowed to say absolutely anything that they want," Trump wrote.
"It is hard to sit back and listen to lies and false statements be made against you knowing that if you respond, even in the most modest fashion, you are told by a Corrupt and Highly Conflicted Judge that you will be PUT IN PRISON, maybe for a long period of time," he continued.
"This Fascist mindset is all coming from DC," he added. "It is a sophisticated hit job on Crooked [President] Joe Biden's Political Opponent, ME!"
He went on to claim that "thugs" are using the order to attack the Republican Party and the country, adding, "Give me liberty, or give me death!"
Donald Trump's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week in court
Trump is currently facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records in an effort to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, to cover up an affair he has long denied.
During Monday's hearing, Trump was fined for the second time for violating the gag order for the 10th time, and the judge threatened him with jail time if his behavior persists.
Trump has insisted on continuing to speak publicly about the case, arguably coming as close as possible to violate it again.
Before heading into court on Tuesday, he posted then quickly deleted a post raging about the day's witness, who turned out to be Stormy Daniels herself.
During her testimony, the porn star shared embarrassing details about her alleged affair with the former president.
Trump continues to deny the encounter ever happened, despite having admitted to paying money to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal to bury their stories from being made public.
Despite the damning revelations, upon leaving court on Tuesday, Trump told reporters that the case is "totally falling apart."
Cover photo: JIM WATSON / AFP