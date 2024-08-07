Trump promises to debate "nasty" Kamala Harris "in the pretty near future"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has revealed that he will soon debate his rival Kamala Harris after turning down a previously scheduled event.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump (pictured) attacked Kamala Harris for calling him out for trying to avoid debating her and vowed that he will be doing so soon. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday morning, the Republican candidate called in to the show Fox & Friends and took shots at Harris, who recently called him out for trying to avoid debating her.

"I hear she's sort of a nasty person, but not a good debater," the former president stated.

"But we'll see, because we'll be debating her, I guess, in the pretty near future."

Trump promised it would be "announced fairly soon," but insisted repeatedly that he wants the event to happen on Fox News.

He also claimed that every "fake news" network now "loves me very much" because the final decision "is up to me, obviously."

"I think debates are very important, and I think she will be exposed, just like [President Joe Biden] was exposed," he argued.

"Nobody knew Biden was that bad... [so] they viciously overthrew him."

Trump recently revealed that he terminated a debate with ABC News that he previously agreed to, but said he has now agreed to a debate on Fox News, describing it as "convenient and appropriate."

The Fox News debate is reportedly scheduled for September 4.