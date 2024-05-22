Trump under fire for latest attack on judge in hush money trial: "Take a look at where he comes from!"

New York, New York - Donald Trump recently launched an attack on the judge overseeing his historic hush money trial that critics believe had racist undertones.

Donald Trump (r.) faced criticism after his latest attack on Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing his hush money trial, veered into arguably racist territory. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & USA TODAY Network

On Tuesday, following a hearing where the jury heard the final witness testimony for the trial, Trump held a lengthy press conference to share his thoughts.

While he shared his predictable criticisms of Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, one particular attack caught the attention of critics.

"Just take a look. Take a look at him. Take a look at where he comes from," Trump said of Merchan.

"He can't stand Donald Trump. He's doing everything in his power."

Many critics have argued that Trump was pointing to the fact that Merchan is Colombian.

One social media user described Trump as going "full-on racist" in his rant, while another called his remarks xenophobic. MSNBC host Joy Reid said Trump was "disparaging the judge's race."

Some also compared his remarks to attacks he made in 2016 about Mexican-born District Judge Gonzalo Curiel.