Trump under fire for latest attack on judge in hush money trial: "Take a look at where he comes from!"
New York, New York - Donald Trump recently launched an attack on the judge overseeing his historic hush money trial that critics believe had racist undertones.
On Tuesday, following a hearing where the jury heard the final witness testimony for the trial, Trump held a lengthy press conference to share his thoughts.
While he shared his predictable criticisms of Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, one particular attack caught the attention of critics.
"Just take a look. Take a look at him. Take a look at where he comes from," Trump said of Merchan.
"He can't stand Donald Trump. He's doing everything in his power."
Many critics have argued that Trump was pointing to the fact that Merchan is Colombian.
One social media user described Trump as going "full-on racist" in his rant, while another called his remarks xenophobic. MSNBC host Joy Reid said Trump was "disparaging the judge's race."
Some also compared his remarks to attacks he made in 2016 about Mexican-born District Judge Gonzalo Curiel.
Was Donald Trump actually commenting on the judge's race?
In the trial, Donald Trump is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to a porn star in an effort to cover up an affair he has long denied.
Trump has repeatedly and baselessly argued throughout the trial that the case is being led by President Joe Biden and other Democrats to keep him from the White House.
Though some argued that his latest attack on Merchan wasn't explicitly to do with race – or merely yet another gaffe – the 77-year-old has a long history of racist rhetoric.
Earlier on Tuesday, he faced heavy backlash for sharing a video to his Truth Social platform that contained fictional headlines about a "unified Reich" being formed if he wins the 2024 presidential election. The video was eventually taken down.
During his rant at the courthouse, but did repeat his arguably antisemitic claim that Jewish voters who support Biden "should have their heads examined."
