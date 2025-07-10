Trump reflects on assassination attempt one year later: "There were mistakes made"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump says "mistakes were made" but he's satisfied with the investigation into his near-assassination a year ago, as the Secret Service announced disciplinary actions Thursday against six staff members.

In excerpts of an interview on Fox News' My View with Lara Trump show, airing Saturday, Trump (79) said the elite close-protection service "had a bad day."

"There were mistakes made. And that shouldn't have happened," Trump said in the interview conducted by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who has her own show on the Trump-friendly news channel.

The Republican – whose ear was nicked by a bullet while he addressed an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania – noted that the would-be assassin had access to a "prime building" overlooking the rally.

One bystander was killed and two other people, in addition to Trump, were wounded before a counter-sniper killed the gunman – 20-year-old Thomas Crooks.

The sniper "was able to get him from a long distance with one shot. If he didn't do that, you would have had an even worse situation," Trump said. "His name is David, and he did a fantastic job."

Speaking of the post-incident investigation and "the larger plot," Trump said, "I'm satisfied with it."

"It was unforgettable," he said, recalling the drama. "I didn't know exactly what was going on. I got whacked. There's no question about that. And fortunately, I got down quickly. People were screaming."