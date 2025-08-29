Trump revokes Kamala Harris's Secret Service security protections

Washington DC - The Trump administration has withdrawn former Vice President Kamala Harris 's Secret Service security protection, a White House official said Friday.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris (c.) arrives to board Air Force Two as she departs LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, September 22, 2024. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

The administration terminated an extension approved by then-President Joe Biden for Harris, the defeated Democratic presidential candidate whose customary six-month period of protection as ex-VP ended July 21, CNN reported.

A senior Harris baide told AFP that Harris was "grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety."

While she has kept a low profile since losing the election, Harris is scheduled to go on tour this fall to promote a book she has written on her failed presidential bid. This travel will force her to appear often in public.

Harris's inside look at her short presidential run against Trump is titled 107 Days.

The memoir, published by Simon & Schuster, will be released on September 23 in the US.

The first woman to serve as vice president of the US, Harris became the Democratic nominee after Biden withdrew from the race amid concerns about his cognitive health.

Harris said she wrote the book with "candor and reflection" and promised a "behind-the-scenes account" of the campaign.

Since taking office in January, Trump has taken a number of measures against his perceived enemies and political opponents.