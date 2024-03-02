Trump's legal issues slammed by Haley as Super Tuesday hype ramps up

Falls Church, Virginia - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently argued that Donald Trump 's legal issues need to be addressed sooner than later.

In a recent interview, presidential candidate Nikki Haley (r.) said Donald Trump's legal issues needed to be "dealt with" before the primaries in November. © Collage: Jim WATSON & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Haley is calling for her opponent to be "dealt with."

In an interview on Friday with Meet the Press, she argued that voters deserve a conclusion to Trump's legal woes before they can support his re-election effort against President Joe Biden.

"I think all of the cases should be dealt with before November," Haley stated, noting the 91 criminal charges and mountain of other legal issues he is currently facing.



"We need to know what's going to happen before it, before the presidency happens, because after that, should he become president, I don't think any of it's going to get heard," Haley said.

"I just think a president has to live according to the laws, too," she added. "You don't get complete immunity."

Trump has claimed in several court cases that as a former president, he is immune from prosecution. The Supreme Court will issue their decision on it in April.

