Trump's legal issues slammed by Haley as Super Tuesday hype ramps up
Falls Church, Virginia - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently argued that Donald Trump's legal issues need to be addressed sooner than later.
Haley is calling for her opponent to be "dealt with."
In an interview on Friday with Meet the Press, she argued that voters deserve a conclusion to Trump's legal woes before they can support his re-election effort against President Joe Biden.
"I think all of the cases should be dealt with before November," Haley stated, noting the 91 criminal charges and mountain of other legal issues he is currently facing.
"We need to know what's going to happen before it, before the presidency happens, because after that, should he become president, I don't think any of it's going to get heard," Haley said.
"I just think a president has to live according to the laws, too," she added. "You don't get complete immunity."
Trump has claimed in several court cases that as a former president, he is immune from prosecution. The Supreme Court will issue their decision on it in April.
Would Nikki Haley pardon Donald Trump if she wins?
Haley is Trump's last standing rival in the GOP primaries, and has refused to drop out of the race despite calls from the party to do so.
As Trump has maintained a strong hold on the Reblican Party's base, Haley has evaded calling much attention to his legal issues, which could end with him facing prison time if he is convicted prior to being voted in.
It has been highly speculated that Trump and his legal team are trying to delay his legal battles long enough for him to win the presidency, and subsequently pardon himself.
Haley's latest remarks come in contrast with her previous vow that she would pardon Trump if she won the presidency and he was convicted, arguing it would be within the "best interest of the country."
Haley and Trump will soon battle it out again during Super Tuesday on March 5.
Cover photo: Collage: Jim WATSON & Brendan Smialowski / AFP