Trump sells his "knock-out" debate suit to MAGA fans willing to spend thousands on NFTs

Palm Beach, Florida - Due to "popular demand," Donald Trump is once again selling NFTs, and he is offering some big prizes for his most diehard MAGA fans.

Donald Trump is selling digital trading cards, and is offering a piece of the suit he wore during a debate with Joe Biden as a prize for big spenders. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Tuesday, Trump shared a video on Truth Social, announcing the release of a new lineup of 15 "America First edition" NFT digital trading cards at $99 a piece.

The cards feature fake images of the former president, such as one with him riding a motorcycle and another showing him with bulging arms, holding a bitcoin.

Fans willing to purchase all 15 cards for $1,485 will get a physical card that features a small cutout of the suit Trump wore during his debate with President Joe Biden on June 27.

Trump claimed in his video that "People are calling it the knock-out suit."