Trump sells his "knock-out" debate suit to MAGA fans willing to spend thousands on NFTs

Donald Trump is selling digital trading cards and offering a piece of the suit he wore during a debate with Joe Biden as a prize for big spenders.

Palm Beach, Florida - Due to "popular demand," Donald Trump is once again selling NFTs, and he is offering some big prizes for his most diehard MAGA fans.

On Tuesday, Trump shared a video on Truth Social, announcing the release of a new lineup of 15 "America First edition" NFT digital trading cards at $99 a piece.

The cards feature fake images of the former president, such as one with him riding a motorcycle and another showing him with bulging arms, holding a bitcoin.

Fans willing to purchase all 15 cards for $1,485 will get a physical card that features a small cutout of the suit Trump wore during his debate with President Joe Biden on June 27.

Trump claimed in his video that "People are calling it the knock-out suit."

Trump offers up "collector's item" in exchange for nearly $1,500 in NFTs

"We'll cut up the knock-out suit, and you're going to get a piece of it, and we'll be randomly autographing five of them, a true collector's item," he added. "This is something to give your family, your kids, your grandchildren."

Fans willing to drop $7,425 for 75 digital cards get a VIP ticket to a Gala Dinner at Trump's private club in Juniper, Florida.

Trump began selling NFTs in 2022, and last year, with the release of his third line, he offered a card that included a piece of the suit he wore when he was arrested in Atlanta.

