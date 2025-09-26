Trump signs executive order on proposed deal to put TikTok in hands of his allies

Washington DC - Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order laying out a proposed deal for a US version of TikTok that would see Chinese ownership reduced to 20% and put control in the hands of the president's allies.

President Donald Trump shows a signed executive order on a deal that would divest TikTok's US operations from its Chinese owner ByteDance on September 25, 2025. © REUTERS

At a signing ceremony at the White House, Trump said the US version of the app would be run by "highly sophisticated" investors including Larry Ellison, the founder of cloud giant Oracle, tech investor Michael Dell, and media tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

Investment firm Silver Lake Management and Silicon Valley powerhouse Andreessen Horowitz are also thought to be part of the deal.

"The proposed divestiture would allow the millions of Americans who enjoy TikTok every day to continue using it while also protecting national security," Trump stated in the order, which affects TikTok's approximately 170 million American users.

The lineup of investors mentioned are all Trump allies, but he insisted that the app would not toe any political line.

"If I could make it 100% MAGA I would, but it's not going to work out that way unfortunately. No... every group, every philosophy, every policy, will be treated very fairly," Trump told reporters.

The president confirmed that the US version of TikTok would feature a homegrown model of the app's prized algorithm, often described as TikTok's "secret sauce" that helped it grow into one of the world's most popular platforms in just a few years.

A White House official said Monday the algorithm would be "continuously monitored" to ensure it is "not being unduly influenced."