Trump slammed by Whoopi Goldberg after vicious dig at The View: "How dumb are you?!"
New York, New York - Comedian Whoopi Goldberg and cast of The View responded after Donald Trump released a vicious tirade about their recent interview with Kamala Harris.
On Wednesday night, Trump gave a speech at a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, in which he described the all-female panel of the show as "demented" and "dumb people".
At one point, he took aim at Goldberg and told a story of how he hired her to do stand-up comedy at one of his casinos.
The former president, who has been known to use profanity at his rallies, lamented that Goldberg's language throughout her act offended him and the "nice people" he was with, forcing them to leave.
"Her mouth was so foul, every word out of her mouth was like the F-word," Trump said.
"She was so filthy, dirty, disgusting," he added. "Oh, what a loser she is."
His remarks came after Harris appeared on Tuesday's episode, in which she and the panel criticized Trump on a number of issues, particularly his false claims about hurricanes that have been devastating multiple states in recent days.
Goldberg and the rest of the panel caught some of Trump's comments, and on Thursday's episode, they shared a few of their own.
The View responds to Donald Trump's tirade
In the opening of Thursday's episode, Goldberg kicked things off by owning that she was a rather crass comedian back in the day, stating, "I stand on that fact."
"I have always been filthy, and you knew that when you hired me. I headlined, babe, at your casino, which I might've continued to play had you not run it into the ground," Goldberg argued.
"How dumb are you?" she added. "You hired me four times. How dumb are you?"
Co-host and legal expert Sonny Hostin then took over, issuing a thank you to Trump for "telling so many lies and committing so many alleged crimes and providing us with material on a daily basis."
"You help us do our jobs, and I'm so appreciative," Hostin added.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, the only conservative on the panel and a former employee under Trump's administration, argued that he has "always been triggered by women when they call him out" and added that even his MAGA base is "over" his rhetoric.
Cover photo: Collage: Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP