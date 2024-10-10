Trump slammed by Whoopi Goldberg after vicious dig at The View: "How dumb are you?!"

New York, New York - Comedian Whoopi Goldberg and cast of The View responded after Donald Trump released a vicious tirade about their recent interview with Kamala Harris .

On Thursday, Whoopi Goldberg and the panel of The View responded after Donald Trump insulted them following their interview with his rival, Kamala Harris. © Collage: Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP

On Wednesday night, Trump gave a speech at a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, in which he described the all-female panel of the show as "demented" and "dumb people".

At one point, he took aim at Goldberg and told a story of how he hired her to do stand-up comedy at one of his casinos.

The former president, who has been known to use profanity at his rallies, lamented that Goldberg's language throughout her act offended him and the "nice people" he was with, forcing them to leave.

"Her mouth was so foul, every word out of her mouth was like the F-word," Trump said.

"She was so filthy, dirty, disgusting," he added. "Oh, what a loser she is."

His remarks came after Harris appeared on Tuesday's episode, in which she and the panel criticized Trump on a number of issues, particularly his false claims about hurricanes that have been devastating multiple states in recent days.

Goldberg and the rest of the panel caught some of Trump's comments, and on Thursday's episode, they shared a few of their own.