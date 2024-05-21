Trump sparks Hitler comparisons by sharing video mentioning "unified reich"

New York, New York - A video posted Monday by Donald Trump 's Truth Social account shows hypothetical headlines speaking of a "unified reich" if he wins the 2024 presidential election – language that drew fierce criticism from incumbent Joe Biden 's campaign.

Ex-president Donald Trump shared a video on Truth Social which says a 2024 election win would result in "the creation of a unified reich." © Chris Delmas / AFP

"What happens after Donald Trump wins? What's next for America?" a voiceover asks in the 30-second clip, which flashes a series of fictitious headlines addressing American prosperity.



Amid a series of headlines including "Economy booms!" and "Border is closed," one mentions "the creation of a unified reich."

No direct reference to Nazis is made in the clip, but the word "reich" is commonly used in reference to the Third Reich of Nazi Germany, led by Adolf Hitler.

Other references in the video, which appeared to have multiple copy-and-pasted chunks of text to fill out the "newspaper" background, mention World War I. The "unified reich" headline appears to reference the 1871 unification of Germany.

News outlet Politico reported that a Trump staffer did not see the word "reich" before the video was posted.