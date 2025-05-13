Trump strengthens ties with Saudi Arabia as he signs massive arms deal

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - President Donald Trump signed an agreement for Saudi Arabia to purchase over $142 billion in arms during the first day of his excursion in the Middle East.

During a visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed a massive $142 billion arms deal, a promised a new "golden age" for both nations. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Tuesday, Saudi Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman gave a brief speech at the Saudi-US Investment Forum, speaking highly of the deal that includes the US providing "extensive training and support to build the capacity of the Saudi armed forces."

He was then followed by President Trump, who delivered a nearly hour-long speech touching on a wide range of issues, but barely addressed the details of the deal.

Trump spent most of his time bragging about his presidency, claiming that in four months, he has managed to do far more than any other US president in history.

"We are rockin'! The US is the hottest – [except] your country," he told the prime minister with a laugh. "I'm not going to take that on."

He went on to take credit for having "brokered a ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, claimed China has agreed to resume trade with the US, and announced he is lifting sanctions on Syria, which got a standing ovation.

Trump assured Saudi leaders that they will be getting "the greatest missiles, the greatest weapons," and that the US will "never hesitate... to help defend our allies."