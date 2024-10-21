Trump repeats hurricane lies as Harris woos moderates in latest election blitz

Greenville, North Carolina - Donald Trump was in North Carolina on Monday slamming the federal response to a devastating hurricane, as his rival Kamala Harris pushed for moderate Republican votes in the closing stretch of a deadlocked White House race.

Donald Trump was in North Carolina on Monday slamming the federal response to a devastating hurricane. © JIM WATSON / AFP

With just two weeks until Election Day, the Republican former president and his Democratic opponent are on a blitz through the battlegrounds that will decide the outcome as polls show an unnervingly tight campaign.

Trump, who notched his narrowest victory in North Carolina when he lost to Joe Biden in 2020, toured storm-damaged parts of hard-hit Asheville ahead of a rally scheduled in Greenville and a "faith leaders meeting" in Concord.

Officials in the state were forced to issue hurricane response fact-checks after Trump and his backers pushed what Biden called "an onslaught of lies" about confiscated property, neglected Republican areas, and funds diverted to migrants.

The 78-year-old doubled down on the conspiracy theories in Asheville, accusing the administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) of redirecting disaster funds to bring in undocumented immigrants and bolster Democratic votes.

"So I think it's a disgrace what happened with FEMA, what's happened with their rescue effort. Their rescue effort was almost nonexistent," Trump said, flanked by local officials who did not challenge the unfounded claims.

Both Harris and Trump are fighting to lock down a few thousand wavering voters in key districts as they bid to edge ahead in the race.

Harris's campaign brought in and spent more than $200 million in September – more than three times as much as Trump, who is out on bail in two criminal cases and awaiting sentencing in a third over allegations of 2020 election-related misconduct.

Despite the vice president's campaign spending, opinion polls suggest the race has been functionally tied since late August.