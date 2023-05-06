Trump takes another hit as Mar-a-Lago witness reportedly talks to Feds

Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump has taken a new legal hit as the federal prosecutors reportedly say a witness inside his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida is cooperating in the classified documents probe.

The unnamed insider could help the Feds crack a wall of silence around Trump concerning his handling of classified documents he took to the Florida resort home after leaving the White House.



It’s unclear whether the insider still works for Trump and how much he or she may have told investigators about Trump’s potential involvement in moving or concealing documents.

Special counsel Jack Smith is particularly interested in Trump’s actions last spring after he failed to comply with a subpoena demanding their return, actions that could amount to obstructing the probe.

The revelation, first reported by the New York Times, suggests investigators have ammunition to confront Trump aides who have kept their lips sealed about the documents and particularly possible gaps in video security footage of a Mar-a-Lago storage room where they were mostly kept.

Prosecutors typically use information provided by insiders or from other sources to confront unhelpful witnesses or to force them to divulge what they may know about potentially illegal acts.