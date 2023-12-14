Trump takes jab at Hunter Biden: "What a two-tier system of justice we have"

Coralville, Iowa - Donald Trump made fun of Hunter Biden after he ignored a scheduled deposition on Capitol Hill.

During his recent rally in Iowa, former President Donald Trump (r) mocked Hunter Biden for skipping a deposition for the House's impeachment inquiry. © Collage: Drew Angerer & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Messenger, Trump shared a few jabs aimed at President Joe Biden's son while speaking at his rally in Iowa on Wednesday night.

"Did you see Hunter today? He went to the wrong place," he joked, getting a laugh from the audience. "He went to the Senate instead of the House."

"Everyone's saying, where's Hunter?" he added. "What a two-tier system of justice we have."

Earlier that day, Hunter skipped a closed-door deposition he was expected to attend with House Republicans who are leading an impeachment inquiry into his father.

Hunter instead held an impromptu press conference outside the Capitol building, where he lambasted the Republican effort for lacking "fairness or decency."