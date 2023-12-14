Trump takes jab at Hunter Biden: "What a two-tier system of justice we have"
Coralville, Iowa - Donald Trump made fun of Hunter Biden after he ignored a scheduled deposition on Capitol Hill.
According to The Messenger, Trump shared a few jabs aimed at President Joe Biden's son while speaking at his rally in Iowa on Wednesday night.
"Did you see Hunter today? He went to the wrong place," he joked, getting a laugh from the audience. "He went to the Senate instead of the House."
"Everyone's saying, where's Hunter?" he added. "What a two-tier system of justice we have."
Earlier that day, Hunter skipped a closed-door deposition he was expected to attend with House Republicans who are leading an impeachment inquiry into his father.
Hunter instead held an impromptu press conference outside the Capitol building, where he lambasted the Republican effort for lacking "fairness or decency."
The younger Biden faces federal charges for lying about his drug use when he purchased a gun, as well as avoiding paying taxes while spending millions on drugs and escorts.Trump is also entrenched in his own legal woes, as he faces 91 criminal charges as he runs for re-election against Biden. He has also made a habit of not complying with subpeonas and depositions in the past.
Trump went on to promise his supporters that night that he will "restore law and order" if he wins back the White House.
