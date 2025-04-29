Trump takes jab at Taylor Swift during Philadelphia Eagles' visit to White House

Washington DC - President Donald Trump took a swing at beloved pop star Taylor Swift while hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at The White House in celebration of their Super Bowl victory on Monday.

President Trump (r.) took a swipe at Taylor Swift, whose boyfriend Travis Kelce (l.) played against the Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl. © Collage: AFP/Jamie Squire/Getty Images & AFP/Jim Watson

"I watched in person," Trump said while recalling the February 2025 game. "I was there along with Taylor Swift, how did that work out?"

The Eagles smashed the Kansas City Chiefs to claim the Super Bowl LIX title, beating out a team that included Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. She was at the stadium to watch the game, as was Trump.

This is not the first time that Trump has taken aim at Swift, especially since she publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for President in September 2024.

In response, Trump declared he "hated" the singer and further claimed in an interview with Fox News that Swift's endorsement was "just a matter of time".

"She's a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," he said.

The Trump campaign went on to produce a t-shirt inspired by Swift's Eras Tour, featuring an image of Trump surrounded by a collage of other photos and "Make America Great Again" at the bottom.

After the Super Bowl in February, Trump again took the opportunity to not only slam Swift but to further mock Kelce and the Chiefs.