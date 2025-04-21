Trump takes shots at Biden in vitriolic Easter message: "Highly destructive moron!"

Washington DC - In a social media message shared on Easter Sunday, President Donald Trump criticized his predecessor Joe Biden and his many other political opponents.

In a Happy Easter message shared on social media, President Donald Trump (r.) used the opportunity to criticize former President Joe Biden (l.) © Collage: Ting Shen & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

On Sunday, the president shared a lengthy rant to Truth Social in which he wished a Happy Easter to "the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country."

Trump went on to push his repeated narrative that his predecessor assisted in what he described as a "sinister attack" on the US by immigrants.

"Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America," Trump wrote.

"He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing," he continued, adding a Happy Easter to "all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected."