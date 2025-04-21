Trump takes shots at Biden in vitriolic Easter message: "Highly destructive moron!"
Washington DC - In a social media message shared on Easter Sunday, President Donald Trump criticized his predecessor Joe Biden and his many other political opponents.
On Sunday, the president shared a lengthy rant to Truth Social in which he wished a Happy Easter to "the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country."
Trump went on to push his repeated narrative that his predecessor assisted in what he described as a "sinister attack" on the US by immigrants.
"Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America," Trump wrote.
"He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing," he continued, adding a Happy Easter to "all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected."
Donald Trump faces criticism on social media for not mentioning Jesus on Easter
Since he was re-elected in November, Trump and his MAGA allies have blamed anything contrary to their agenda on Biden, including issues with the economy, transgender women in sports, immigration, and "wokeness" taking over the country.
Throughout his time in politics, Trump has regularly claimed that he is a God-fearing Christian, despite refusing to ever really elaborate on his faith.
Nonetheless, he has maintained a strong hold on the conservative Christian voting base.
Trump shared many posts on Easter Sunday, and social media users were quick to point out that none of them had much to do with why people actually celebrate the holiday.
On X, one user asked, "So nothing about Jesus?" while another lambasted the president for being unable to "bring himself to send ONE message of unity, without any hate."
"Nothing screams Jesus has Risen like calling half the country lunatics!" another user joked.
On Monday, Trump and First Lady Melania are holding the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the White House, which will take place only hours after the passing of Catholic Pope Francis.
Cover photo: Collage: Ting Shen & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP