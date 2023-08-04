Trump v. Smith: The scene at Donald Trump's court appearance

Washington DC - Donald Trump stood with his arms by his sides Thursday as he faced a federal judge in Washington to somberly plead "not guilty" to a variety of charges over attempts to subvert the 2020 US elections.

Donald Trump (l.) appeared in court on Thursday to plead not guilty to charges filed as part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation. © Collage: REUTERS

It was a short and solemn moment that contrasted with the noise and hubbub that surrounded his arrival in the federal court surrounded by high security.



Beyond the clear paneling of the courtroom rose the US Capitol, the symbol of American democracy that was attacked by his supporters on a tumultuous day in January 2021. The former president was in court for his role in the events leading up to that historic moment.

Trump appeared shortly before 4:00 PM sporting his trademark red tie and surrounded by his lawyers. Also in the room was Jack Smith, his legal nemesis. The special prosecutor, with his neatly trimmed beard, is in charge of the federal investigations targeting the Republican 2024 frontrunner.

Five yards and a wooden table separated the two men. During the long minutes when both sides waited for the judge to arrive, Smith stared intently at Trump.

The former president, who is frontrunner for the Republican 2024 nomination, seemed to avoid Smith's gaze, instead talking with his attorneys and moving his hands as if to pass time.